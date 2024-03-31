Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,963,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

