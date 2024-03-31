Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,492 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

