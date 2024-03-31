Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $131.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

