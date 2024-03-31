Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

