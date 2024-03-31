BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

BILL Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BILL opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

