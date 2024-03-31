Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.78

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.78 and traded as high as C$18.85. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$18.64, with a volume of 59,287 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7858491 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

