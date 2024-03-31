BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.18

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.55. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 520,539 shares traded.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
