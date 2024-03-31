BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.18

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.55. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 520,539 shares traded.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 69,397 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,723,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 346,831 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

