BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INMU opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $712,000.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

