BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,687 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $12.41 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

