BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.85

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.85 and traded as high as C$14.86. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

BMTC Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.06.

About BMTC Group

(Get Free Report)

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.