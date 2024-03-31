BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RHCB opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.98% of BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (RHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global investment grade corporate bonds selected based on a combination of ESG evaluation, bottom-up credit analysis, and relative value assessment.

