BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHYD opened at $37.78 on Friday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93.

Get BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 118,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 118.51% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer non-cyclicals sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.