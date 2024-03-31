BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE) Plans Dividend of $0.18

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1782 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHYE opened at $39.14 on Friday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,602,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Energy Sector ETF (XHYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the energy sector.

