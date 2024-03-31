BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (XHYE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1782 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Energy Sector ETF (XHYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the energy sector.

