BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (XHYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHYF stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.53. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $37.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Free Report) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 30.61% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Financial & REIT Sector ETF (XHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the financial and REIT sector.

