BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF (XHYH) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on April 5th

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1616 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XHYH opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.89% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Healthcare Sector ETF (XHYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate bonds from the healthcare sector. Selected bonds are below investment grade with varying maturities.

