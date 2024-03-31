BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 5th

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHYI opened at $38.10 on Friday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 26.01% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector.

