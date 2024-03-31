BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on April 5th

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHYT opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 61.70% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Telecom Media Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors.

