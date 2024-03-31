BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on April 5th

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHYT opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 61.70% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Telecom Media Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors.

