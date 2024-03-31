Bradley J. Haas Sells 23,041 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.99 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 270,870 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

