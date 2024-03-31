BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,111,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 13,353,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.1 days.
BrainChip Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF opened at 0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.15. BrainChip has a 1-year low of 0.09 and a 1-year high of 0.36.
BrainChip Company Profile
