BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,111,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 13,353,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.1 days.

BrainChip Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF opened at 0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.15. BrainChip has a 1-year low of 0.09 and a 1-year high of 0.36.

Get BrainChip alerts:

BrainChip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.