Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.93

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.93 and traded as high as C$14.00. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.97, with a volume of 8,844 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$132.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.14%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

