Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $585,990. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

