Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $20.60

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

