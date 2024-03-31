Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$24.75

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.72. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.37.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total transaction of C$26,896.28. 9.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.