Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price at $19.80

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORIC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

ORIC stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $926.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.04. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

