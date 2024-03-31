Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) PT at $37.52

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -577.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,555,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pinterest by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after buying an additional 1,089,299 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

