Brokerages Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Price Target at $71.40

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyline Champion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $85.01 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.