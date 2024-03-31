Brokers Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.