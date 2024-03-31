Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 270,000 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 97,473 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26.

IGMS opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,568.83% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 54.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

