BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.