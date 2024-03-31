Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $778.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

