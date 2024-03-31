Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.60.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $208.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.53 and its 200 day moving average is $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.