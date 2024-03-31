Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,129.74

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,129.74 ($14.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,283 ($16.21). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,243 ($15.71), with a volume of 292,910 shares.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,128.44. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 476.19%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

