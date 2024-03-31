BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BWLLY stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.8443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

Featured Stories

