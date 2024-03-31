Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $58.85 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CALM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last 90 days. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.