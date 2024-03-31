California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 977,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,614,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,175,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,936,000 after buying an additional 479,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2,396.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after buying an additional 440,751 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 292,111 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

