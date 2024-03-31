Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Callinex Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
