Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,721.24

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,721.24 ($59.66) and traded as low as GBX 4,360 ($55.10). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,470 ($56.49), with a volume of 5,378 shares.

Camellia Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,531.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,718.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4,257.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

