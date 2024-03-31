Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 993.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,237,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

CNQ opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

