Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNGLW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

About Canna-Global Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.