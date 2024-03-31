Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNGLW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
