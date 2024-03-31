Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 108 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $190.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

