Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 163 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.21 and a 200-day moving average of $280.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

