Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.