Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.