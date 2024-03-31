Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $201.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $203.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

