Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 13,335 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.