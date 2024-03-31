Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

