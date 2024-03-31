Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.54 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fastenal by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

