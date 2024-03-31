Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $113.42 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $113.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.