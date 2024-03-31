Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.56 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

